Fortuna Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (FOTA)

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Fortuna token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, IDAX and TOPBTC. Fortuna has a total market capitalization of $321,814.00 and approximately $28,435.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fortuna has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010511 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.92 or 0.02058757 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00180043 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00045618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000170 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00029023 BTC.

About Fortuna

Fortuna’s genesis date was January 27th, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain . Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io . The official message board for Fortuna is medium.com/@Fota

Buying and Selling Fortuna

Fortuna can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, TOPBTC, IDEX, IDAX and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fortuna should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fortuna using one of the exchanges listed above.

