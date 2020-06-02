Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 1,560 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,946,653 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 0.7% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.37% of CVS Health worth $1,064,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.88.

Shares of CVS traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.75. 3,721,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,709,802. The firm has a market cap of $85.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.75. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.37.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,534 shares of company stock valued at $604,560. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

