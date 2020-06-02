Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 4,742,103 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 74.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,099,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,742,103 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $491,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KO stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.68. The company had a trading volume of 9,642,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,424,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.93 and a 200 day moving average of $51.65. Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.59.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

