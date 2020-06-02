Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,029,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641,003 shares during the quarter. Air Products & Chemicals makes up 0.7% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.28% of Air Products & Chemicals worth $1,004,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APD traded up $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.78. 491,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,748. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.48. The company has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.43 and a 12 month high of $257.01.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is 65.29%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $238.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Air Products & Chemicals to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.33.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

