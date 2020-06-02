Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,469,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 15,172 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 0.9% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Mastercard worth $1,321,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 70.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 120.0% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on MA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $334.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.54.

In related news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MA traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $302.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,194,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,203,110. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

