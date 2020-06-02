Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,016,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,562,622 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $834,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,171,509,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,192,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679,574 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,299,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420,265 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,055,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,531,000 after acquiring an additional 910,672 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,235,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,935,000 after purchasing an additional 888,413 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $152.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,823,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,893. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.63 and its 200 day moving average is $137.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.24.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 194.18% and a net margin of 23.97%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total value of $3,503,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,274,935.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total value of $1,968,435.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,849,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 906,320 shares of company stock valued at $132,984,238 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Barclays began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.64.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

