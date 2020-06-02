Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.31 Billion Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 45.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,816,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,085,548 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 0.9% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.40% of Honeywell International worth $1,313,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 76.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HON. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.47.

Shares of HON stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $148.16. 174,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,686,412. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.53. The company has a market cap of $102.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.