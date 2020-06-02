Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.34 Billion Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,896,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 195,968 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 0.9% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Alibaba Group worth $1,341,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,663,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,322,304,000 after buying an additional 534,173 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 25.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,243,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 170,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,126,000 after buying an additional 23,879 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

BABA traded up $6.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.49. 15,644,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,109,822. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $148.85 and a one year high of $231.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.71.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $248.00 to $255.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.38.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

