Franklin Resources Inc. Has $532.60 Million Position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,527,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,642,137 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.76% of Kraft Heinz worth $532,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 38.4% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.2% during the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 29,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 147,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 57.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.27. 4,312,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,456,089. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99. Kraft Heinz Co has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $33.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.92.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KHC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Kraft Heinz from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.39.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

