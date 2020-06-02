Franklin Resources Inc. Has $609.06 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 62.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,442,256 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 943,181 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.26% of UnitedHealth Group worth $609,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 220,432 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,803,000 after purchasing an additional 135,449 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 503.4% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 36,464 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,720,000 after purchasing an additional 30,421 shares in the last quarter. Wishbone Management LP acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $51,447,000. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 69,551 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Stephens lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.36.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $33,622,776. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at $292,903,701.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,637 shares of company stock worth $17,723,013. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $305.47. 1,749,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,151,920. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $287.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $309.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

