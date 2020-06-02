Franklin Resources Inc. Has $913.36 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 116.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,475,928 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,478,627 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.95% of Union Pacific worth $913,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,055 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 18,889 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.44. 1,510,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,078,689. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $188.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.61. The firm has a market cap of $115.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.16.

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

