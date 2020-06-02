Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.09% of Alphabet worth $685,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Alphabet by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 33.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $1,431.34. The company had a trading volume of 828,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,917. The firm has a market cap of $974.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,532.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,337.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,338.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,580.52.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total transaction of $66,993.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $426,124.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,591.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 265 shares of company stock worth $327,951. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

