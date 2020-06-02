Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 866,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,700 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.7% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,006,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Bank OZK boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 1,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 159,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,237,000 after purchasing an additional 30,567 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 10,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,414,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,445.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,510.46.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,433.62. 711,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,690,995. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,336.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,336.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

