Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,686,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,161 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.72% of Charter Communications worth $735,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 9,239 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.51, for a total transaction of $4,698,123.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,234,293.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Ellen sold 15,970 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.38, for a total transaction of $8,166,738.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,228,961.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,150 shares of company stock worth $15,895,723 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Raymond James cut shares of Charter Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price (up previously from $625.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $505.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $523.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $536.75.

Shares of CHTR traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $544.74. 583,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,450. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $506.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $488.26. The company has a market capitalization of $127.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Charter Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $345.67 and a 12 month high of $548.04.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

