Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 4,944,811 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 57.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,548,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,944,811 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Chevron worth $981,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its stake in Chevron by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 24,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its stake in Chevron by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 2,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,218,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,683,845. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $127.00. The company has a market cap of $176.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.34 and its 200-day moving average is $101.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.27.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

