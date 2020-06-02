Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,124,172 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 27,656 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of salesforce.com worth $593,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,332 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 16,941 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded down $3.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.04. 5,817,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,909,155. The stock has a market cap of $158.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -963.11, a PEG ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.18 and a 200 day moving average of $166.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.15.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $1,753,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,902,426. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $318,461.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,508,387.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 398,873 shares of company stock valued at $63,247,303. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

