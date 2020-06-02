Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 7,304,040 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,237,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,304,040 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Citigroup worth $473,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 12,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,892,000. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Citigroup from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Standpoint Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.68.

Shares of C stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.34. 19,538,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,562,592. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.80. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.02.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

