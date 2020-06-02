Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) CEO Sells $212,681.25 in Stock

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) CEO David L. Lucchino sold 11,875 shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $212,681.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,925 shares in the company, valued at $7,556,676.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:FREQ traded up $1.10 on Tuesday, reaching $18.64. 191,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,036. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.60 million and a P/E ratio of -8.16. Frequency Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $28.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.00.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Frequency Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FREQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Frequency Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 506.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. 40.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

