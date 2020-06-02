FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) Director Todd C. Builione Sells 12,500 Shares

FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) Director Todd C. Builione sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $46,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $93,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:FSK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.75. 4,410,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,662,450. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average is $4.99. FS KKR Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $6.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 73.13% and a positive return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.00%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 95.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FSK shares. TheStreet cut FS KKR Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on FS KKR Capital from $6.25 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on FS KKR Capital from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. FS KKR Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.34.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 11.9% in the first quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 18,034,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,336 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth $20,396,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,021,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,779,000 after buying an additional 203,926 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at $10,158,000. Finally, OCO Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $18,390,000. Institutional investors own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

