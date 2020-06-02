GAP (GPS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of GAP (NYSE: GPS) recently:

6/1/2020 – GAP was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/1/2020 – GAP was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/28/2020 – GAP had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $7.00 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/19/2020 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $10.00 to $8.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/12/2020 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $9.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $18.00 to $8.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/27/2020 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $10.00 to $5.00.

4/24/2020 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $8.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – GAP was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2020 – GAP was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of GPS traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.66. The company had a trading volume of 965,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,694,959. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.46. Gap Inc has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $19.86.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Gap Inc will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 237.3% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,922 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 53,412 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 13.0% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 436,508 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 50,133 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of GAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

