General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. cut its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in General Mills by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in General Mills by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 624,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,455,000 after purchasing an additional 137,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $62.91. 116,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,125,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.91. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $64.31.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. General Mills’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 12,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $701,075.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,602,971.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 17,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $1,069,295.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,885.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,668 shares of company stock worth $8,078,504 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GIS. Cfra raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.78.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.