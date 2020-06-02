Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) Shares Gap Up to $1.01

Genesis Healthcare Inc (NYSE:GEN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.09, but opened at $1.01. Genesis Healthcare shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 28,205 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of $142.08 million, a PE ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30.
Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.26. Genesis Healthcare had a net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter.
Genesis Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:GEN)
Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services, Rehabilitation Therapy Services, and All Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.
