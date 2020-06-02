Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) Shares Gap Up to $1.01

Genesis Healthcare Inc (NYSE:GEN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.09, but opened at $1.01. Genesis Healthcare shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 28,205 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $142.08 million, a PE ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30.

Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.26. Genesis Healthcare had a net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Genesis Healthcare by 11.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 153,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 15,674 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genesis Healthcare by 15.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 104,269 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 198,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 25,586 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,625,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 14,732 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,294,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 87,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.94% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:GEN)

Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services, Rehabilitation Therapy Services, and All Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.

