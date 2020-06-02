Genesis Vision Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.27 Million (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Genesis Vision token can now be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00010103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Binance, Hotbit and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $4.27 million and $392,612.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $196.62 or 0.02060388 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00180890 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00046738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000171 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029272 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision’s launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision

Genesis Vision Token Trading

Genesis Vision can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Ovis, Binance, Kucoin, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

