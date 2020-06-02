Giant Price Reaches $0.0076 on Exchanges (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, Giant has traded up 22.3% against the dollar. Giant has a total market capitalization of $58,945.93 and approximately $3,551.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Giant coin can currently be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges including $33.89, $24.71, $50.68 and $18.98.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Giant alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.27 or 0.00454714 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00108261 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00014370 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007134 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008370 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000504 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000311 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Giant

Giant (CRYPTO:GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 7,737,004 coins. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Giant Coin Trading

Giant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $31.10, $18.98, $24.71, $5.63, $33.89, $11.91, $50.68, $10.42, $20.33, $7.59, $13.92 and $70.83. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Giant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Giant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.