Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,735 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for 1.0% of Summit X LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 922.2% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $222,872.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,226.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $188,141.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,575.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,144 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,225 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.96.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.13. 13,715,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,354,422. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.62 and a 200 day moving average of $70.66. The company has a market cap of $92.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

