Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Earns Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GILD. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.96.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,664,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,100,035. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The company has a market capitalization of $97.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.66.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $982,223.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,931.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $188,141.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,575.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,144 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,225 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 95,982,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,175,643,000 after acquiring an additional 10,849,434 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,068,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,773,308,000 after acquiring an additional 686,663 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 336.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,369,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,214,200,000 after acquiring an additional 43,464,551 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 123.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,331,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,463,732,000 after acquiring an additional 25,555,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,067,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,888,838,000 after acquiring an additional 870,944 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.