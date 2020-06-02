Globeflex Capital L P Boosts Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 3.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 11.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,572,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,619,000 after purchasing an additional 158,529 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 663,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the first quarter worth $246,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 27.6% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 59,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 12,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:VRNT traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.06. The company had a trading volume of 115,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,006. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $59.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.51 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 9,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $404,069.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,018 shares in the company, valued at $7,594,800.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elan Moriah sold 2,599 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $103,336.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,860.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,939 shares of company stock valued at $4,576,007. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Imperial Capital cut their price target on Verint Systems from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Verint Systems from $67.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Verint Systems from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.22.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.