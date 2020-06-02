Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Gap Up to $2.20

Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.27, but opened at $2.20. Gogo shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 54,201 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOGO shares. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Gogo in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Gogo from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $174.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.93.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $184.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.44 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Gogo Inc will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles C. Townsend bought 22,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $36,176.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 40.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Gogo during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. 54.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

