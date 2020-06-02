Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP)’s stock price rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.62 and last traded at $2.62, approximately 114,032 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 613,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

GMLP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub lowered Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Golar LNG Partners from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Golar LNG Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

The stock has a market capitalization of $176.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.67). Golar LNG Partners had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $67.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.45 million. Research analysts predict that Golar LNG Partners LP will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Golar LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Golar LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,595 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 141,833 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 872.3% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 130,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 116,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 24,504 shares in the last quarter. 29.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

