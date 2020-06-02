Gossip Coin (GOSS) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Gossip Coin has a total market capitalization of $41,573.43 and $93.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gossip Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Gossip Coin has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00015582 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004967 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002921 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000639 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Gossip Coin Coin Profile

Gossip Coin (CRYPTO:GOSS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS . The official website for Gossip Coin is gossipcoin.net

Buying and Selling Gossip Coin

Gossip Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gossip Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gossip Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

