Graviocoin (GIO) Price Up 2% Over Last Week

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $327,333.60 and approximately $286.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010511 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.92 or 0.02058757 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00180043 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00045618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000170 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00029023 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin’s total supply is 1,338,940,767 coins and its circulating supply is 1,137,145,767 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

Graviocoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

