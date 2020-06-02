Great-West Lifeco Inc (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Great-West Lifeco Inc (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Great-West Lifeco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. CIBC lowered their target price on Great-West Lifeco from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Great-West Lifeco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TD Securities upgraded Great-West Lifeco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Great-West Lifeco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

OTCMKTS:GWLIF traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $16.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,846. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.46. Great-West Lifeco has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $26.60.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.