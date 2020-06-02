Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) Receives $28.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GWB. TheStreet cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

GWB stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.23. 368,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,659. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.16. Great Western Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $36.65.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $126.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.28 million. Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 107.84%. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

In other news, Director Thomas Edward Henning acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.77 per share, with a total value of $51,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 169.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 147.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 44.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter worth $113,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

