Grupo Financiero Galicia (GGAL) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ: GGAL) in the last few weeks:

6/2/2020 – Grupo Financiero Galicia was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/28/2020 – Grupo Financiero Galicia was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/27/2020 – Grupo Financiero Galicia was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/13/2020 – Grupo Financiero Galicia was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Grupo Financiero Galicia SA. is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activity is to continue to be a financial and investment services holding company and to fulfill the banking services activities of Banco Galicia. “

5/9/2020 – Grupo Financiero Galicia was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/30/2020 – Grupo Financiero Galicia was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Grupo Financiero Galicia SA. is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activity is to continue to be a financial and investment services holding company and to fulfill the banking services activities of Banco Galicia. “

4/28/2020 – Grupo Financiero Galicia was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Shares of GGAL traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,071,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $39.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day moving average is $11.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GGAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 76.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 495,857 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter valued at about $3,343,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,970,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,090,000 after purchasing an additional 446,923 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 102.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 765,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 387,362 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 543.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 291,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 246,468 shares during the period. 17.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

