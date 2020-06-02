HAYS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HAYS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of HAYS PLC/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of HAYS PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of HAYS PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HAYS PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HAYS PLC/ADR in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

HAYS PLC/ADR stock remained flat at $$13.90 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39 shares, compared to its average volume of 8. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.50. HAYS PLC/ADR has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $22.20.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

