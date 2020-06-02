HC Wainwright Boosts Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) Price Target to $4.00

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) had its target price increased by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.75 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 55.04% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Aduro BioTech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.92.

Shares of ADRO stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.58. 135,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,084. The company has a market cap of $264.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.23. Aduro BioTech has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 9.13 and a quick ratio of 9.13.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Aduro BioTech had a negative return on equity of 86.31% and a negative net margin of 243.93%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 million. As a group, analysts predict that Aduro BioTech will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Aduro BioTech by 50.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Aduro BioTech by 54.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Aduro BioTech by 120.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 11,778 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aduro BioTech during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Aduro BioTech by 17.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 118,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. 48.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aduro BioTech Company Profile

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

