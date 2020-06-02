Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) Releases Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) updated its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.23-0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $168-173 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $191.51 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Healthequity from $88.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Healthequity from $86.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Healthequity from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Healthequity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Healthequity from $74.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.67.

Healthequity stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.61. 926,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,069. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.45, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.46. Healthequity has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.95 million. Healthequity had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Healthequity will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $6,259,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,393,701.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

