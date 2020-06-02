HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $22.26. 4,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,970. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.58 and a 200 day moving average of $25.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.90 million, a PE ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.46.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). HealthStream had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $61.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that HealthStream will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

