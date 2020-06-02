Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Reaches $0.0425 on Exchanges

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0425 or 0.00000446 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx, Bittrex and Upbit. Over the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 1% against the dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $190.89 million and approximately $19.81 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.10 or 0.02058277 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00180595 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00046127 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

HBAR is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,488,736,441 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

Hedera Hashgraph can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.