Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Trading Up 7.4%

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) was up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.96 and last traded at $3.78, approximately 5,173,284 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 3,269,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $504.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 3.69.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $181.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.97 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Owen E. Kratz acquired 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $375,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLX. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 905.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 37,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

