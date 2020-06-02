Henri De Joux Sells 25,500 Shares of Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV) Stock

Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV) Senior Officer Henri De Joux sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.18, for a total transaction of C$846,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,085,429.36.

Endeavour Mining stock traded down C$1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$30.90. 213,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,527. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.72, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.97. Endeavour Mining Corp has a 52-week low of C$15.68 and a 52-week high of C$33.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$28.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.28.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$327.28 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Endeavour Mining Corp will post 1.8099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$36.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Pi Financial upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Endeavour Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.13.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

