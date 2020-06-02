Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Insider Thierry Merlot Sells 10,810 Shares

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $393,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:HXL traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $36.78. The stock had a trading volume of 706,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,651. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.22. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.19.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.29 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $85.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. HM Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 14,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

