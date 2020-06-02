HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) Shares Gap Up to $0.69

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.63, but opened at $0.69. HEXO shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 16,529,789 shares.

HEXO has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of HEXO in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on HEXO in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on HEXO from $1.30 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on HEXO in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.15 price objective for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on HEXO from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HEXO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.62.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.22.

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in HEXO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in HEXO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in HEXO by 546.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 23,570 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in HEXO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in HEXO by 2,612.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 37,620 shares during the last quarter.

HEXO Company Profile (NASDAQ:HEXO)

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

