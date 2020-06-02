Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 764,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 20,109 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Home Depot worth $112,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 120.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 960.0% in the first quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. Nomura Securities lifted their price target on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. CSFB raised their target price on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.03.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HD stock traded up $3.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $250.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,956,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,572,220. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $252.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.18 and a 200 day moving average of $220.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

