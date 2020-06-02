Home Depot Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.50 (NYSE:HD)

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share by the home improvement retailer on Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd.

Home Depot has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Home Depot has a dividend payout ratio of 60.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Home Depot to earn $10.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.7%.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD stock opened at $247.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.18 and its 200 day moving average is $220.01. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $252.23.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.03.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.