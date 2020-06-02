HorusPay Market Capitalization Achieves $207,651.54 (HORUS)

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. HorusPay has a market cap of $207,651.54 and $1.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HorusPay token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX and BigONE. Over the last week, HorusPay has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010478 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.39 or 0.02059977 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00180661 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00046435 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000171 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029224 BTC.

HorusPay Profile

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official website is horuspay.io . HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

HorusPay Token Trading

HorusPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HorusPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HorusPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

