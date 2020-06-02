Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) will announce earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hubbell’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.48 and the highest is $2.31. Hubbell reported earnings per share of $2.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full-year earnings of $7.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $7.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $8.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.12. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Hubbell from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Hubbell by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 2.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 130.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.9% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 361,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter valued at about $1,174,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB traded up $3.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $128.54. 233,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,202. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.64. Hubbell has a 52-week low of $85.62 and a 52-week high of $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 44.83%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

