I/O Coin (IOC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.35 Million

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0744 or 0.00000781 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and $12,942.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.25 or 0.00821324 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00020901 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00190370 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003123 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,194,265 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

I/O Coin Coin Trading

I/O Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.