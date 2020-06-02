IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $296.89.

IAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price (up previously from $285.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,504,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,193,000 after purchasing an additional 106,478 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,070,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,113,000 after purchasing an additional 513,537 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,786,000 after purchasing an additional 609,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,743,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,260,000 after purchasing an additional 481,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,652,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,126,000 after purchasing an additional 20,990 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IAC traded up $2.91 on Tuesday, hitting $281.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,308. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.80 and a beta of 1.19. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $279.91.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 9.24%. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.