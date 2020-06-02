ICON (ICX) Price Reaches $0.34 on Exchanges

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 2nd. ICON has a market cap of $187.53 million and $39.28 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00003601 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX, Rfinex, CoinTiger and OKEx. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $196.10 or 0.02058277 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00180595 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030289 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00046127 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000171 BTC.

ICON Profile

ICX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,564,184 coins. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation . ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ICON Coin Trading

ICON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Hotbit, IDEX, Binance, OOOBTC, HitBTC, Bithumb, Allbit, DragonEX, CoinTiger, OKEx, Huobi, Gate.io, COSS, Rfinex, Upbit and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

